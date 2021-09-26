General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) vs. Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Head-To-Head Survey

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

32.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.77 -$1.64 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.72 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 5.68% 13.20% 7.80% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Patent and Trademark Licensing segment includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale and use of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.