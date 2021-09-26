GenesisX Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $62,525.71 and $425.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,928,985 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

