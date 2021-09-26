Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMAB. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

