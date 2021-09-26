Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 5.1%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 29,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,339,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,003 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.