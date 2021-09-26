Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 5.1%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 29,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,339,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
