GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Up 3.8% This Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $19.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043937 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,074,920 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.