Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce sales of $13.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.68 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.