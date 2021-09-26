Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

