Gnosis (GNO) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $244.51 or 0.00566229 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $367.89 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

