Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 22,325 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

