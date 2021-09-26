Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $19.86 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after buying an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

