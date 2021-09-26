Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 392,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

FXI opened at $38.24 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

