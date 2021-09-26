Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 45,600 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.64% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

