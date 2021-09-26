Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0289 on Top Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $559,915.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

