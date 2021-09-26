Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 76,857 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Manchester United worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 110,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MANU opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 0.95. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

