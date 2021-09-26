Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CACI International worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CACI opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.36.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.43.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

