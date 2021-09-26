Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,309 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of TRIP opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

