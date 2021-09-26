Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.7% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 118,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

