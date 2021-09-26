Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 133.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.