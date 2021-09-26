Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $130.02 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

