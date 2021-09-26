Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

