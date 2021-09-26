Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $559.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $250.04 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.