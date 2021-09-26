Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.