Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,283 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $26,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $361.55 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

