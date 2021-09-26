Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,624 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $515.48 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.21 and a fifty-two week high of $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.75, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

