Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 85.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,386,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.