Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.25 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

