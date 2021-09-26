Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$2.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.