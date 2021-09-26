GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $26.02. 18,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,038,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $5,896,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 160,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

