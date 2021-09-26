Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.25

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.25 and last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 3067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.38.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$950.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.43.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.