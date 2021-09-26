Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.25

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.25 and last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 3067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.38.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$950.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

