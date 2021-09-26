Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.25 and last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.75.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.69. The stock has a market cap of C$936.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

