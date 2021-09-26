Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.25 and last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.75.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.69. The stock has a market cap of C$936.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.57%.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.