GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Financial Analysis

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and Yatra Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online $17.38 million 7.15 -$16.10 million ($0.31) -6.45

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GXO Logistics and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $84.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Yatra Online has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -85.40% -61.24% -15.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers. The Hotels & Packages segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Others segment include the advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its web-sites, income from sale of coupons and vouchers, income from sale of rail and bus tickets, income from freight forwarding services, and income from facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. The company was founded by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

