Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

