Handshake 24-Hour Volume Tops $617,384.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $82.08 million and approximately $617,384.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,482.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.49 or 0.07054598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00351385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.93 or 0.01191143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00109643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00553372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00543430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00303102 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,541,620 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

