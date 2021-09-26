HAP Trading LLC Invests $655,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

