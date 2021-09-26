Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $103.61 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $165.55 or 0.00382225 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $103.61 million and $26.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00020740 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 655,545 coins and its circulating supply is 625,852 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.