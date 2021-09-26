Head-To-Head Analysis: Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) versus Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Polymetal International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75% Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Polymetal International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.83 $209.41 million N/A N/A Polymetal International $2.87 billion 2.95 $1.09 billion $2.25 7.93

Polymetal International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pjsc Lukoil.

Volatility and Risk

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and Polymetal International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67 Polymetal International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pjsc Lukoil presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Polymetal International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye. The Kazakhstan segment involves in operations in Varvara and Kyzyl. The company was founded by Alexander Nesis in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

