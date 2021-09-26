Head-To-Head Comparison: FREYR Battery (FREY) vs. The Competition

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FREYR Battery to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 65 502 732 13 2.53

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.70%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.07% -0.48% -1.83%

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s peers have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -16.22 FREYR Battery Competitors $662.26 million $10.11 million 1.26

FREYR Battery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FREYR Battery peers beat FREYR Battery on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

