Head to Head Review: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -6.22% -4.89% -1.82% Sunlands Technology Group -10.77% N/A -8.42%

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Sunlands Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.06 -$14.13 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.23 -$65.98 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

