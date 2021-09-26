Hegic Market Capitalization Tops $103.19 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $103.19 million and $53.33 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

