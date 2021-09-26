HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.70 ($97.29).

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €0.58 ($0.68) on Friday, reaching €66.86 ($78.66). 697,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.18.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.