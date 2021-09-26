HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.70 ($97.29).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €66.86 ($78.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is €72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.18.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

