HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $537.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,472.99 or 1.00005495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00091892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002320 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00574550 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,520,797 coins and its circulating supply is 263,385,647 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

