Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 182,545 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MLHR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

