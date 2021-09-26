HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

