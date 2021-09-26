HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 191,622 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $2,352,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

