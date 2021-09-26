HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 373,240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

