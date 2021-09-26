HighTower Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.