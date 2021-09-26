HighTower Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.