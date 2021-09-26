Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Head-To-Head Review

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 BorgWarner 1 6 6 0 2.38

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $49.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.03 $500.00 million $2.76 15.88

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76%

Summary

BorgWarner beats Holley on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

