Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,863 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.